The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviating the humanitarian conditions that the residents of the Strip are suffering from, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian people.

During the period from February 11 to 18, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority provided support to three governorates in the Gaza Strip, namely “Rafah Governorate,” which is divided into several regions: East Rafah with all its regions, Al-Shawka, Al-Nasr neighborhood, Zalata, the Rafah crossing area, and Al-Salam neighborhood, next to Brazil and Al-Jeneina. The administrative district, Al-Shaboura, Khirbet Al-Adas, and Mirage in central Rafah, in addition to Tal Al-Sultan, the Saudi camp, Badri camp, and Mawasi Rafah in the west of Rafah.

Aid was also distributed in the areas of Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi, Al-Nuseirat, Al-Zawaida, and Deir Al-Balah in the Al-Wusta Governorate.

In “Khan Yunis Governorate,” aid was distributed within the governorate before it turned into a combat zone and part of its population was displaced to the west of the governorate, “Mawasi Khan Yunis,” and to the European area in the east of the governorate, and the “Mawasi Rafah and its west” area, and these are the areas in which distribution is currently taking place.

The aid provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority included parcels containing food and medical supplies, and winter clothes, in addition to installing floodlights in shelters for displaced people, as well as a bakery project to address the acute shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that the UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza in an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, and to stand by their side during The difficult circumstances they face.