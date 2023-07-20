The Colombian Football Federation announced this Wednesday what the ticket sales process will be like for the National Team’s matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The first game of the qualifiers is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 6 pm, although the FCF has not made the schedule official. The entire tie will be played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

The sales process will have three stages. The first, the sale of season tickets for the nine games, which only holders of the official card of the Colombian National Team will be able to access., issued by Bancolombia. It will run from 8 in the morning on Wednesday, August 2, until 7:59 am on Thursday, August 3, or while supplies last.

The second stage will begin on Thursday 3 and will last 12 hours, only for subscriptions and only for Bancolombia credit and debit cards. Immediately after, a 24-hour window will open to buy tickets with any means of payment.Finally, on August 4 at 8 p.m., the loose ticket office that remains for the match against Venezuela will begin to be sold, with any means of payment.

Ticket prices for the tie

Season tickets will have prices starting at 840,000 pesos for the nine games in the south and north side stands, including the Tuboleta service. Low Oriental will cost 3,219,900 pesos and high Oriental, 3,429,900.

The Occidental season ticket will cost 5,529,700 and the Colombian Football Federation reserved a space with a thousand seats in Occidental Baja, with exclusive benefits such as access through a separate tunnel, transportation to and from the stadium, unlimited food, drinks and liquors, stage with artists and exclusive Wi-Fi. That subscription will cost 13,243,600.

The loose ticket office will have the following prices, with service included: north and south, 93,400 pesos; eastern low, 350,000; eastern high, 373,400; western high and low, 600,800. and western low VIP, 1,457,900.

