Aguascalientes.- The man who was in the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) of Aguascalientes and he was released due to an alleged clerical error. According to state authorities, the subject committed a robbery and was in preventive detention for a period of 30 days.

When it was requested that the alleged criminal attend to continue with the process they realized that he was no longer in prisoneven the medium La Silla Rota reported that he was accompanied to the door to leave.

According to the investigations, upon entering the prisoners they must be in a quarantine period of 15 days, later they are assigned the module where they will remain, however it was at that step that they were granted freedom.

Presumably the papers were confused with the measure of freedom, however the officials and could face charges for prisoner escape and improper exercise of public service.

Until now the man is still at large and there is a possibility that they are no longer in Aguascalientes.

