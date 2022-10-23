Mexico. – The driver Paola During what debuted What hostess in one of the programs of the late Paco Stanley, through his social networks, he shared the bitter experience he lived through being ripped off on a bench where they left her at bankruptcy.

With a disheveled appearance and dark glasses Paola Durante was like the model and host who is already retired from the media, she announced that they stole all his savings of the bank account to which it belonged, leaving completely empty.

was the program “First hand” who shared the terrible story of what had happened to Paola During that detailed that had received a call from the bank where they told her that she had applied for a loan, but she quickly realized that she had not done so request.

“They called me according to the bank and told me that I had applied for a loan and I told them no, they told me that I had to return that money because if I didn’t I would have to pay it.” Confessed Paola During between tears.

Before this call Paola During fell into lies what they had told him for what he did money back. However, the next day he opted to check his account and was shocked to find that was at zero.

The driver who was a victim of scams in the world like many other people, decided to share her sad situation to his followers warning them to be careful with calls and messages that are not verified by banks that day by day they usually do to people, falling completely into those lies and they end up losing a lot of money.

“Be very careful, if they send you money, if money arrives in your account, better report it to the bank. I know I fell, I was one of the first to say; beware of the haters, beware of the thieves, but I fell “, expressed the model Paola During.