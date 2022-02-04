Sharing Wi-Fi passwords can bring people together, but they can also disjoin people, and in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish film, Through My Window, the protagonists will change their destiny by doing so. Directed by Marcal Fores and starring Clara Galle Y Julio Penathe film is based on the homonymous book by Venezuelan writer Ariana Godoy, the first of the novels in the trilogy Hidalgo Brothers, which was originally published in Wattpad.

The Venezuelan Ariana Godoy wrote the trilogy “Hermanos Hidalgo”: (Artemis, Ares and Apolo in the image), which the platform intends to adapt to movies. Photo: Netflix.

When does it come out Through my window?

The adaptation of this 2016 novel by Ariana Godoy will arrive on Netflix This Friday, February 4.

What time is the premiere of Through My Window?

Through my window is Netflix’s proposal to celebrate the month of love and friendship. Therefore, you cannot miss it. known to be available from 2.00 am for all of Latin America, including Peru.

Through My Window by Ariana Godoy that was published on Wattpad, a website for reading and writing novels, is now a movie. Photo: Netflix.

Where to see Through my window?

Through my window will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix and can only be seen with prior subscription to the service.

Link to see Through my window on Netflix

Since Through My Window hasn’t been released yet, no link available.

The actress Clara Galle is Raquel Mendoza, the female protagonist of the story. Photo: Netflix.

Through My Window Characters

Clara Galle as Raquel Mendoza

Julio Pena as Ares Hidalgo

Hugo Arbues as Apollo Hidalgo

Eric Masip as Artemis Hidalgo

Natalia Azahara is Daniela

Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi

Emilia Lazo as Claudia

Pilar Castro as Rosa Maria

Maria Casals as Marco

Lucia of the Door as Sammy

Abel Folk as Juan Hidalgo

Rachel Lascar as Sofia Hidalgo

Where to read the book Through my window?

The book Through my window by Ariana Godoy was published on Wattpad, a website to read and write novels on any subject, in 2016. The author uploaded a new chapter per week. The book gained popularity and managed to be the winner of the Watty that same year. Currently, it is free on the page and is for sale in bookstores in physical format.

Netflix Through My Window Trailer

How is Raquel from Through my window?

Raquel Mendoza is a shy and innocent young woman. Upon meeting her neighbor Ares de Ella, she begins to spy on him and falls in love with him.