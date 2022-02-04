Sharing Wi-Fi passwords can bring people together, but they can also disjoin people, and in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish film, Through My Window, the protagonists will change their destiny by doing so. Directed by Marcal Fores and starring Clara Galle Y Julio Penathe film is based on the homonymous book by Venezuelan writer Ariana Godoy, the first of the novels in the trilogy Hidalgo Brothers, which was originally published in Wattpad.
When does it come out Through my window?
The adaptation of this 2016 novel by Ariana Godoy will arrive on Netflix This Friday, February 4.
What time is the premiere of Through My Window?
Through my window is Netflix’s proposal to celebrate the month of love and friendship. Therefore, you cannot miss it. known to be available from 2.00 am for all of Latin America, including Peru.
Where to see Through my window?
Through my window will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix and can only be seen with prior subscription to the service.
Link to see Through my window on Netflix
Since Through My Window hasn’t been released yet, no link available.
Through My Window Characters
- Clara Galle as Raquel Mendoza
- Julio Pena as Ares Hidalgo
- Hugo Arbues as Apollo Hidalgo
- Eric Masip as Artemis Hidalgo
- Natalia Azahara is Daniela
- Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi
- Emilia Lazo as Claudia
- Pilar Castro as Rosa Maria
- Maria Casals as Marco
- Lucia of the Door as Sammy
- Abel Folk as Juan Hidalgo
- Rachel Lascar as Sofia Hidalgo
Where to read the book Through my window?
The book Through my window by Ariana Godoy was published on Wattpad, a website to read and write novels on any subject, in 2016. The author uploaded a new chapter per week. The book gained popularity and managed to be the winner of the Watty that same year. Currently, it is free on the page and is for sale in bookstores in physical format.
Netflix Through My Window Trailer
How is Raquel from Through my window?
Raquel Mendoza is a shy and innocent young woman. Upon meeting her neighbor Ares de Ella, she begins to spy on him and falls in love with him.
