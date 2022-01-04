A captivating trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie. Through my window (Through my window) has been presented through their social networks.

The plot, which leads us to meet Raquel Álvarez, a young woman who is interested in her neighbor, Ares Hidalgo, stars Julio Peña and Clara Galle. The film will focus on the couple’s falling in love and how a secret puts all their love in jeopardy. Will they be able to overcome difficulties?

Based on the book of the same name, the Netflix film is a tantalizing and engaging look at young romance and how completely immersive it can be. With unique circumstances, love in the story is seen as something complicated, but also as the feeling that will unite two similar souls, but at the same time different.

Through My Window Netflix Trailer

Synopsis of Through My Window

The film tells the story of Raquel, who lives in secret love with her mysterious and attractive neighbor Ares. One day, a series of events bring them closer together and they begin their increasingly interesting love story.

When is Through My Sale on Netflix released?

Famous story in the Wattpad app is produced by Netflix. Photo: composition / Netflix

The film began shooting on March 14, so Its premiere is scheduled for February 4, 2022.

Stars of Through My Window

Netflix featured actors as protagonists Clara Galle and Julio Peña Fernández, who will play Raquel and Ares, respectively.