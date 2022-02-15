Every February 14 we celebrate the Valentine’s Day and this year is no exception. For this reason, we propose five films that tell the stories of teenagers in love, who are willing to overcome everything in order to live their love, some with happy endings and others with endings that can be accepted and overcome.

through my window

Through my window, the recent teenage love movie added to Netflix’s billboard, based on the Wattpad story by Venezuelan writer Ariana Godoy, tells how Raquel (Clara Galle) seeks to make her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña) fall in love with her, the middle brother of the Hidalgos, a wealthy family from Barcelona.

Through My Window by Ariana Godoy that was published on Wattpad, a website for reading and writing novels, is now a movie. Photo: Netflix.

Although at first it seems that Ares only wants to annoy and excite Raquel, both generate a stronger bond. The story of the Hidalgo brothers is a trilogy and to the delight of fans, Netflix has the other two books in its sights: Through you and Through the rain.

Three meters above the sky

Three meters above the sky is another Spanish film also based on a book by Federico Moccia. ‘Hache’ and Babi are young people who have different economic and social positions. They meet one day by chance and so on a couple more times, in which it seems that life wants to bring them together in any way. Their love is forbidden, but they still move on.

Mario Casas plays Hugo, the tough guy who falls madly in love with Babi. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros. Pictures

Mario Casas and María Valverde bring to life the protagonists of 3MSC, which has a sequel titled I Want You and you can’t miss it because characters from the past reappear.

the kissing booth

The kissing booth or The kissing booth focuses on a couple of best friends who have known each other since they were babies. One day, Elle (Joey King) kisses the most handsome and popular boy in school, Noah (Jacob Elordi), but the problem is that he is the brother of her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney).

The kissing booth has three movies and you can watch them on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Without thinking, they both fall in love and have a romantic relationship without their families knowing. The kissing booth is a Netflix original film and has two more films that continue the love story between Elle and Noah, who mature over time and have different personal plans for the future.

Under the same star

The fault in our stars is based on the homonymous book by John Green. Hazel (Shailene Woodley) is a 17-year-old teenager who has thyroid cancer; however, by a miracle she survives. In one of her self-help sessions with other cancer patients, she meets Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort), who has already overcome the disease.

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley are Gus and Hazel in The Fault in Our Stars. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Little by little, Hazel and Gus get to know each other, have various adventures and fall in love with each other, but a misfortune can separate them forever.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lara Jean is a very sweet teenager who lives in love with life. One day the letters that she once wrote to her secret childhood sweethearts end up in the mail and are sent to all the boys.

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) will take their romance to college in the third film. Photo: composition/Netflix

To his bad luck, one of these is his older sister’s boyfriend and to get rid of him he asks a friend, the most popular in school, to be a fake couple. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo bring to life the love story that continues with two more films. The trilogy is a Netflix original.