Through my eyes: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, Through My Eyes (The Art of Racing in the Rain), a 2019 film directed by Simon Curtis and starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, will be broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the 2008 novel The Art of Running in the Rain, written by Garth Stein. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Seattle. The golden retriever Enzo, named in honor of Enzo Ferrari, is waiting for Denny Swift, his owner and best friend, to come home. When Denny finally arrives, he finds Enzo dying: the dog begins to tell the story of his life. Enzo’s story begins when he is adopted, while still a puppy, by Denny, a racing car driver. One day Denny meets a girl named Eve: between the two it is immediately love at first sight and they get married after a year. However, Eve’s father, Maxwell, does not look favorably on the relationship between the two due to Denny’s work, which forces him to often be away from home: in fact, when Eve becomes pregnant with their daughter Zoe, she gives birth at home in the sole presence of two midwives and Enzo, as Denny is engaged in yet another race.

For a few years the Swifts form a happy family, until the day Eve, while walking with Enzo, is struck by an illness, following which she is diagnosed with a brain tumor that will leave her with no escape. Upon the woman’s death, Maxwell and his wife Trish announce to Denny their intention to ask for sole custody of Zoe, justifying their decision with the fact that Denny’s repeated absences would make him unsuitable for the role of parent.

Upon the latter’s clear refusal, a small scuffle arises between him and Maxwell, in which the father-in-law accidentally falls, breaking a rib. Maxwell, passing off the incident as a real assault, reports Denny, who is thus arrested and sent to trial. While awaiting trial, Denny receives an important job offer at the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello: unable to leave the United States while awaiting trial, he is forced to refuse, but promises to accept the offer in case in which he will be acquitted.

Through My Eyes: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot of Through My Eyes, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Milo Ventimiglia: Denny Swift

Amanda Seyfried: Avery “Eve” Swift

Kathy Baker: Trish

Martin DonovanMaxwell

Gary Cole: Don Kitch

At Sapienza: Luca Pantoni

Ryan Keira Armstrong: Zoe Swift as a child

Lily Dodsworth-Evans: Teenage Zoe Swift

McKinley Belcher III: Mark Finn

Ian Lake: Mike

Andres Joseph: Tony

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Through My Eyes live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 31 October 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.