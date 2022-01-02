E.According to the South Korean military, an unknown person entered North Korea through the heavily fortified border. The person had “crossed the military demarcation line to the north,” said the military on Sunday. According to this, surveillance systems discovered the intruder on Saturday evening (local time), but a search operation was unsuccessful. South Korea had informed the north of the incident, but no unusual activity by its military was detected.

While attempts to escape from the internationally isolated north to South Korea are not uncommon, it is very rare for people to attempt the opposite route. Usually, the escape does not take place via the border, which is fortified with mines and surveillance systems, but via the less monitored border to China.

In the north, great fear of Corona

Most recently, in 2020, a North Korean who had defected to the south three years earlier returned across the direct border to the north. His crossing of the border prompted North Korean officials to cordon off the border town of Kaesong, fearing he might be infected with the coronavirus.

In the same year, North Korean soldiers shot dead a South Korean fisheries officer who, according to Pyongyang, had illegally entered North Korean sea territory. They then cremated his body. The authorities later announced that this was done out of fear of Corona.