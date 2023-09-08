The mixture of cultures acquired from her father, from Equatorial Guinea, and her mother, from Andalusia, has forged in her a tolerant and generous character with a mixture of exploratory shyness. She, born in the city of Jaén, has lived in Zaragoza and Murcia, where she has been living for ten years and where the pandemic was her ally to rediscover a city full of charm that, despite the years she had lived in it, she was unaware of.

She had known the concept of photography since she was a child since there was always a camera at her grandparents’ house and she really liked looking at the family albums, but she had never approached photography in an explicit way as she would do later.

The dedication to this artistic discipline arises when I was studying the Degree in Art History at the University of Murcia (2015-2019); In third year he had an elective “History of Photography” and when he delved into it he realized that photography can change the world, since art has a transforming power. In 2018-2019 she began her journey as Cultural Manager of the Cajamurcia Foundation in the organization of Jazz cycles. She used all her resources to prepare her final degree work, based on the documentary photo in the WorldPress Photo contest, changing her perspective and considering photography as a professional option from this moment on. She carries out her internship in this period in the Official Chamber of Commerce of Murcia. Later she completed a Master’s Degree in Management and Entrepreneurship of Cultural Projects at the International University of La Rioja and in 2022 she took several professional Photography courses. She manages Projects and Creation and development of the digital visual project for professionals, from RGB training to complement her training with a masterclass in Creative Production at the Ibaff Film Festival 2023.

He carries out numerous courses and seminars such as the VII Seminar for the Initiation to Film Criticism; Ibaff Festival. Cultural Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing. Propeller Project; Exhibition Coordination, II edition. Approha; Youth Entrepreneurship Itinerary. IN generation; I Conference on Cultural Heritage today, Conservation, Management and Research; I Conference on Museology, Museography and Cultural Heritage: Museums s. XXI and Cycle Women and Art, Reality, Vision and Representation in Modern Europe.

When the pandemic ends, an initiation course in photography begins with Professor Txete García, to whom he owes everything. Ana had a cultural background and a university education but she lacked the technique with which she had never dared. This professor was the one who initiated her in her work with studio models. She later continued to take a training course that meant a definitive personal self-discovery. From this moment she considers photography as a vocational.

Photography is nourished by other artistic techniques such as sculpture, painting… and even human beings, time, light, everything that is in the vision circuit influences the image that is captured, there are as many paths as possible. miradas is therefore a reflective art and, at the same time, shared and personal. Observation is like an image within another, which enriches the work by interacting with the observer, as an example we have film photography, especially in the planes in which the dialogue disappears, it is enough with the spectator’s gaze to capture even the last detail of the image.

As she herself asserts in her own words «photography constitutes freedom, it is my way of expressing myself. To express what I feel; sometimes capturing attractive perspectives and other points of view that can help denounce dramatic and inhumane social situations. We just need an observant, critical and committed look”. Through her photographs you can reach the beauty of small details, which is actually the beauty of life; It doesn’t have to be a face, sometimes any object is enriched by her gaze and this is potentially reflected in her work. Ana is very demanding with her work, which is why she always questions the perfection of her photographs until someone approaches her and gives her her opinion. The artist always needs the recognition of others, criticism, whether constructive or not, is always necessary to feel comfortable with what he presents.

He uses analogue photography when he travels and to take pictures of friends or relatives, since right now he is beginning to get to know it, since he has always used digital cameras to carry out his work.

In the immediate present, he would like to work in the art world of Galleries; He really likes abstract art, modern art, emerging women’s art and Afro-descendant figures, he believes that it is actually his true destiny and, in turn, making humanist photography of people, very simple and close. She would like to have the opportunity to found her own art gallery, focusing on what really interests her, such as immersion in contemporary art, and thus begin an evolutionary artistic path, full of creativity that now overflows in abundance.

She is currently an editor and Cultural disseminator, in the online magazine and cultural digital platform Dosis Kafkiana.

Welcome to the V Edition of Icon Talents.