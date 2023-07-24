Swimming items brand produced 4 models of t-shirts made with recycled material

The swimwear brand speedo multisport launched a collection of shirts with fabrics made from recycled pet bottles. Entitled “Green N’ Blue”has 4 t-shirt models for the 2023 winter collection.

According to the company, the pieces come with the Repreve certification seal, which ensures the authenticity of the materials used.

Speedo said it had noticed a greater demand from consumers for products that did not harm the environment. The initiative is part of the company’s ESG (environment, social and governance) policy.

“Our DNA is in the water and it is our obligation as a company to help remove the main pollutant of the oceans from nature. It is in this environment that our athletes and consumers train and practice leisure activities”he said Roberto Jalonetskymanaging director of Speedo.