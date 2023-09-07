Microsoft said, in a new research report, that the accounts on social media were part of a suspected Chinese media operation. It said the campaign bore similarities to activity attributed by the US Department of Justice to “an elite group within the (Chinese) Ministry of Public Security”.

The researchers did not identify social media platforms, but screenshots of their report showed posts from what appeared to be on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said that accusations against China that it uses artificial intelligence to create fake accounts on social media are “full of bias and malicious speculation,” and that China calls for the safe use of artificial intelligence.

The report highlights a charged atmosphere on social media, as Americans prepare for the 2024 presidential election.

The US government has accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 election with a covert social media campaign, and warned of subsequent efforts by China, Russia and Iran to influence voters.

The report provided a limited number of examples of recent activity and did not detail how the researchers attributed the posts to China.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters that a researcher from the company used a “threaded attribution model” that relied on “technical, behavioral and contextual evidence”.

The company said the campaign began using generative AI technology around March 2023 to create political shipping content in English and “simulate American voters.”