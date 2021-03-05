Beijing (WAM)

Yesterday, Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, the country’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, attended the opening session of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, which comes one day after the launch of the fourth session of the 13th National Council of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which are referred to in short. In the name of the two annual sessions.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri pointed out in an opinion article reported by the New China News Agency, “Xinhua”, that it is the fourth time that he attends this important annual political wedding, which contributes in a pivotal way to advancing development in China and strengthening its cooperation ties with the rest of the world, in addition to providing an opportunity. To see the important achievements made by the Chinese people year after year.

He pointed out that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reviewed, during the opening session, the achievements of last year, and his country’s goals during the New Year, the most important of which are China’s growth in gross domestic product, which reached 2.3 percent in 2020, and its goal of exceeding 6 % During the year 2021, which is admirable, especially because it is related to a year full of unprecedented challenges.

He said, “While the government work report highlighted the country’s initiatives to lead the path of economic recovery after the epidemic, I believe that China is worthy and able to do so as the only economy that achieved growth during the pandemic, as well as its determination to push forward reform and openness.”

New potential

Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri stressed that the Chinese government’s proposals regarding (the new development stage, the new development philosophy and the new development pattern), unleash new potentials for domestic and international industries, as well as that the initiative aimed at achieving technological sufficiency and the strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and others, all represent Key initiatives beneficial and important to China’s global partners. ”

The ambassador concluded, “I look forward with great optimism and enthusiasm to the outcomes of the two annual sessions this year, to know which of the Chinese policy measures will have a role in strengthening the comprehensive and special strategic partnership relationship between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.”