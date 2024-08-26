His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a recorded audio message to school students, teachers and workers in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new school year.

His Highness said in the audio message that was broadcast during the school assembly on the first day of the school year:

“My sons and daughters, students, all teachers and workers in the education sector in the country, I congratulate you on the occasion of the start of the new academic year.

My children, first of all, I want each one of you to be a good role model in your school and home, a role model in respecting and appreciating your teachers and parents.

My sons and daughters, you are the future of this country, and education is a fundamental element in the development of our country, its present and future.

Today, technology and artificial intelligence have become important tools in developing the educational process, but the most important thing is that you use them responsibly and consciously to achieve the desired benefit from them.

It is important to focus on the cooperation between families and schools, as the integration of roles between parents and teachers contributes to providing a suitable environment for the success of their children.

I want to emphasize education and preserving our values ​​derived from our authentic Emirati heritage, and for these values ​​to be the compass that guides our behavior, whether online or in our daily lives.

May God bless you, my sons and daughters, and I wish you all a successful and fruitful academic year.”