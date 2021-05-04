The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues to achieve its goals according to the approved plan through 32 health centers between centers belonging to the authority and others belonging to the private health sector, as these centers were distributed in a deliberate manner to cover all areas of Dubai, to facilitate the target. From vaccination and to save their time and effort, as part of the authority’s keenness to provide the highest quality of services that contribute to achieving the vision to make Dubai the best city for life in the world.

Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Head of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of Covid-19 at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the authority is continuing to confront the pandemic and respond to it with full force and by all possible means within the efforts made in the country, and in fruitful cooperation with all concerned and competent parties. Emphasizing that the concerted efforts are one of the important pillars of health security in society, and pointing out the importance of cooperation of all members of society in commitment to apply all precautionary and preventive measures precisely recommended in order to overcome this stage.

Dr. Al Khaja stated that the vaccination plan implemented by the “Dubai Health” is proceeding according to its approved stages, and includes all the targeted, citizens of the United Arab Emirates, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council who hold an Emirati identity, holders of Dubai residency, and elderly people (60 years and over) who live in Dubai and hold the residency of another emirate.

Farida explained that the expanded vaccination campaigns carried out by the authority are bearing fruit and promising results towards a speedy recovery, pointing out that in addition to the presence of 32 centers dedicated to vaccination spread across Dubai, the authority – in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences – has provided two clinics. It also provided home vaccination service for the elderly, people of determination and all those whose health conditions prevent them from reaching vaccination centers, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.





