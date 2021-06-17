After a long wait, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is available starting today for free download at Android. It is an interesting adventure set within the universe of The Witcher.

You can access the dedicated page of Google Play a this address.

Thronebreaker is a single-player RPG set in The Witcher universe that offers story-driven exploration mechanics, puzzles to solve and turn-based battles. Players take on the role of Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, forced to beat the warpath for an impending Nilfgaardian invasion.

This is the last of the Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales reviews we posted. The game has kept its structure intact even on mobile, what eventually changes is the control system.

Publishing to Google Play brings the full Thronebreaker experience to Android, with touchscreen controls designed for mobile gaming and compatible saves with the game versions available on other supported platforms. By playing Thronebreaker, players can also unlock various bonuses in GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, including unique ornaments and 20 premium cards to field in multiplayer battles.

Thronebreaker for Android ships with the “freemium“, which allows players to download and try the game for free. After reaching a certain part of the story, players will be able to purchase the full game to continue the adventure.

In addition to the Android version, The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is available also on iOS, PC (GOG.COM and Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S via backwards compatibility.