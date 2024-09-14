It seems that the new tronista will leave the throne of Maria de Filippi’s date show: it seems that she has no interest in anyone

The new edition of Men and Womenstarting on September 23rd on Canale 5, promises twists and turns right from the first episodes, and the new female lead is already at the center of attention, Francesca Sorrentino. Former protagonist of Temptation Island, Francesca has decided to take on this new sentimental challenge after the final breakup with her ex-boyfriend Manuel Maura. Despite attempts to reconcile, their story was marked by months of misunderstandings and trust issues. Now, it seems that those same doubts are also threatening her path to Maria de Filippi’s dating show.

Throne at risk for Francesca Sorrentino: in tears she wants to leave the Mediaset studio

During the recent recordings, Francesca went through a difficult moment, letting herself go to an emotion that no one expected. According to what was reported by Lorenzo Pugnalonithe tronista was struck by strong anxiety, culminating in sudden tears.

The story reveals a moment of great tension:

“Francesca’s external dates were not seen because she was very anxious and panicked. She even burst into tears.”

At that point she intervened Maria De Filippialways attentive to her protagonists, who tried to reassure Francesca with words of comfort. A heart-to-heart, in which the presenter invited her to take the time necessary to face this new adventure and reassured her that it is normal to feel this way at the beginning of such a delicate journey.

But the doubts surrounding the future of the tronista do not stop here. The gossip expert Amedeo Venza added another piece to the mystery:

“Throne at risk for Francesca! People close to her say she is very confused and currently has no interest in any type of boy.”

The lack of clarity on his feelings could, in fact, call into question her role in the program. Will Francesca be able to overcome this moment of crisis? And, above all, will she continue her journey in search of love or will she decide to abandon the throne? The public of Men and Women awaits with curiosity and a pinch of suspense the arrival of all the protagonists.