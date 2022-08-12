NCsoft presented its quarterly reports to the trade press and obviously the South Korean group was questioned about its next big project, the MMORPG Throne and Liberty. NCsoft is usually evasive until no official announcement is given, but the developer still specifies that his MMORPG is currently being tested in Korea: “more than 3000 testers” have been recruited as part of internal testing but also with players. in South Korea, and according to NCsoft, the tests are “successful”. The tests are however deemed conclusive enough for NCsoft to plan to reveal the game in more detail soon.

But what will the exit be? NCsoft did not respond fully. Recall that the release had been officially announced for this year in South Korea. When asked about the subject, NCsoft officials specify: “We are now in August and therefore there are still four months left in 2022”. In other words, this year’s release is therefore not confirmed, but not invalidated either.

What about the western version of Throne and Liberty? NCsoft mentions the possibility of organizing tests also in the West, but obviously not immediately. The decisions will obviously be made in early 2023, corroborating rumors that evoke a western launch at best next year.

Source: Wccftech