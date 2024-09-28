IGN posted a gameplay video with the first minutes of Throne and Libertythe long-awaited MMORPG produced by Amazon and developed by NCSOFT, which will be available starting October 1st on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The movie opens with a fascinating introductory sequence cinematic style, and then gives way to a simple tutorial with the basic commands and the first developments of the plot. At that point you move on to the inevitable editor to create your character.

The minutes of actual gameplay are therefore not many: the time to take a look at the inventory and skills, face some combat and gain a minimum level of confidence with the task system and we will find ourselves go through a portal to a different place.