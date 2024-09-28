IGN posted a gameplay video with the first minutes of Throne and Libertythe long-awaited MMORPG produced by Amazon and developed by NCSOFT, which will be available starting October 1st on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
The movie opens with a fascinating introductory sequence cinematic style, and then gives way to a simple tutorial with the basic commands and the first developments of the plot. At that point you move on to the inevitable editor to create your character.
The minutes of actual gameplay are therefore not many: the time to take a look at the inventory and skills, face some combat and gain a minimum level of confidence with the task system and we will find ourselves go through a portal to a different place.
A promising project
We tried Throne and Liberty a few weeks ago and appreciated the system developed by NCSOFT for this title, in particular the solid combat system and an excellent technical sector, although the game lacks truly original ideas compared to what has already been seen in the genre to which it belongs.
Certainly the new Amazon production promises a lot: lively and vibrant cities, suggestive mountain peaks, forests to explore and lots of options which will allow us to refine all aspects of our character so that he behaves exactly as we want.
The MMO structure will enrich these solid foundations by giving life to cooperative expeditions for the completion of missions that are impossible to tackle alone, but also to fierce competitive battles in which we will have to use all our resources to achieve victory.
