The beta will start at 19:00 Italian time today July 18, and will end at the same time on Tuesday 23 July . It will take place in various regions of the world, including Europe, and will include dubbing in English, Japanese and Korean, while for the texts we will find English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, German and Brazilian-Portuguese. Nothing Italian Unfortunately.

It will start this evening the Throne and Liberty open beta the MMORPG from NCSOFT (makers of Guild Wars and Lineage) and published in the West by Amazon Games. Here’s a recap of all the details on dates and times and how to participate in this trial version on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Where to download the beta and other details

As mentioned at the beginning, the Throne and Liberty beta will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PC, you can download it at the following addresses:

A fight in Throne and Liberty

According to the official FAQ, the beta will support cross-play between all platforms and it will not be possible to transfer the progress made in the final game, which we remind you will be available starting from September 17, 2024.

Throne and Liberty is a MMORPG set in a fantasy world with PvE and PvP activities. The game allows players to engage in combat and interact with other players in a dynamic and open environment, including cities, forests, mountains and of course dungeons. The combat system is characterized by a mix of action and strategy, with players able to choose between various classes and specializations, each with unique skills and characteristics. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview.