from Vera Martinella

Risk factors in children are difficult to recognize, more complex and less well known than in adults. Recognizing the symptoms and intervening immediately with anti-coagulation therapy makes the difference

Heart attack, stroke, embolism are not “childish” pathologies and yet they can also occur in the youngest due to a thrombosis which, although it is a very rare event in pediatric age, is of great concern among specialists. In the last 20 years, in fact, the number of thrombosis cases in hospitalized children increased tenfold, reaching an incidence of one case every 200 under 18 hospitalized. To address this emerging danger theAssociation for the fight against thrombosis and cardiovascular diseases (ALT Onlus) dedicates the eleventh National Day for the fight against thrombosis, scheduled Wednesday 20 Aprilprecisely to the information and prevention of these problems in children and adolescents.

What is and what causes thrombosis “Thrombosis is a phenomenon caused by an excessive tendency of the blood to clot – he explains Lidia Rota Vender, president of ALT -. It can occur in the arteries, causing stroke, myocardial infarction, limb ischemia which can have devastating consequences such as amputation of the affected limb. Or in the superficial or deep veins, causing phlebitis or thrombophlebitis or deep vein thrombosis, which unfortunately very often releases emboli that reach the lung causing pulmonary embolism ». These events constitute a rather rare problem in pediatric age (with an incidence of about one case per 100 thousand children per year), but in hospitalized under 18s, on the other hand, the risk of having a venous thrombosis is much higher (one in 200), with a peak of greatest incidence in infants and adolescents. “Knowledge and information are fundamental, because thrombotic events in children as well as adults can be avoided right away with the correct lifestyle – underlines Rota Vender, specialist in Hematology and cardiovascular diseases from thrombosis -: diet rich in fruit and vegetables, adequate hydration and constant physical activity; periodic follow-up and regular use of drug therapy when necessary “.

The causes of childhood thrombosis are many Thrombotic diseases, even in the smallest, diagnosed and treated early generally have a good prognosis: it is necessary to carry out quickly anticoagulant therapy which aims to avoid the extension of thrombosis and to reduce the risk of pulmonary embolism. What can be the triggering causes in children? «In the pediatric population venous thrombosis is always the result of the association of several risk factors – the expert replies -, congenital (genetic mutations affecting coagulation factors) or acquired. The presence of a central venous catheter represents the major risk factor (90% in the newborn, over 50% in the child); prematurity, severe infections or some chronic diseases can contribute to the onset of this disease. The tendency to develop thrombosis (thrombophilia) can be favored by autoimmune diseases (antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, for example), congenital heart disease, tumors and “coagulopathies”, ie diseases characterized by a defect in coagulation factors ». In general, compared to adults, the risk factors in children are less known, difficult to recognize and more complex.

Symptoms and Diagnosis In the presence of a diagnostic suspicion, it is necessary to have confirmation by carrying out different investigations depending on the district concerned: Doppler echo if the symptoms are at the level of a limb (when an arm or a leg is suddenly edematous and heavy it is advisable not to waste time) or of an abdominal organ; magnetic resonance with contrast method or CT angiography if the symptoms are of a cerebral nature or at the level of vascular districts. In all cases these tests will show the presence of the thrombus and the absence of downstream venous flow. The most frequent symptoms of a cerebral venous thrombosis are: epileptic seizures, alteration of the state of consciousness up to encephalopathy, focal neurological deficits with cranial nerve palsy or hemiparesis and signs of intracranial hypertension such as headache, nausea and vomiting. Seizures are most commonly seen in infants while focal neurological symptoms, signs of intracranial hypertension and irritability are more common in older infants and children. Catheter-related thrombosis can manifest with erythema, pain and edema of the limb where the catheter is placed; edema of the neck and face for thrombosis of the superior vena cava; respiratory distress and arrhythmia in case of atrial thrombosis.

An Italian register to find out more «The cases of infantile thrombosis in Italy – continues Lidia Rota Vender – are registered by the Italian registry of infantile thrombosis (RITI), supported for many years by ALT who believes in the importance of pooling the data collected by doctors and specialists from different backgrounds and training, involved every day in the care and assistance of children suffering from thrombotic pathologies “. A register that sees Italy among the first countries in the world to collect and share cases of neonatal and pediatric thrombosis, from 0 to 18 years, on a digital platform. «The aim of the register – he concludes Paolo Simionifull professor of Internal Medicine at the Department of Medicine-DIMED, University of Padua and president of the GIRTI ODV Association (Italian Group Association for the Registry of Infantile Thrombosis) – is to evaluate the clinical relevance of the problem, define the epidemiological characteristics of infantile thrombosispromote Italian research on the subject, improve childcare through the development of dedicated diagnostic and therapeutic protocols and to create a network of expert doctors that can become a point of reference “. On the occasion of the Day (until Sunday 15 May) it will be possible to support research on infantile thrombosis by purchasing i little squirrels And plush bunnies of the limited edition collection that Trudi has decided to dedicate to ALT: for each purchase made on the online shop, the historic manufacturer will allocate 5 euros to the association.