ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The EMA regularly examines the various corona vaccines approved in the EU. Astrazeneca, Biontech and Moderna are currently on the agenda.

Amsterdam – The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) is examining data on a rare nerve disease that is temporally related to an Astrazeneca Corona vaccination *. “Guillain-Barre Syndrome” (GBS) is a rare immune disease that causes inflammation of nerves, which can lead to pain, numbness and muscle weakness and even paralysis. announced the authority on its website. The EMA did not share how many such cases were reported to it.

Due to rare cases of severe thrombosis after vaccination, the vector vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer is currently not used in some European countries, while others have set age limits. In Germany *, the Astrazeneca vaccine is currently recommended for people aged 60 and over; it can be administered to younger people at their request and after detailed advice.

According to the latest report by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, there were 67 cases of thrombosis in Germany after an Astrazeneca vaccination by April 30. Fourteen people, including nine women and five men, died.

The EMA has also found a link to isolated cases of dangerous blood clots in the vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson *. In the opinion of the EMA, however, the benefit outweighs the risk with both vaccines.

Corona: EMA examines the risk of blood clots in vaccines from Biontech and Moderna

The authority is now also examining the corona vaccines from Biontech * and Moderna * with a view to a possible risk. So far, no connection between vaccinations with the two vaccines and the occurrence of the rare side effect has been discovered, the EMA said on Friday. However, further tests would be carried out.

The EMA Committee for Drug Safety will now continue to investigate whether such a connection may also exist with the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the agency said.

Only “very few” cases of blood clots after vaccination with mRNA vaccines have been reported, the EMA said. In addition, the clinical picture differs from the cases that occurred after vaccinations with Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Therefore, according to the current status, no “causal connection” can be identified. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA