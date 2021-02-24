Thrivent Financial for Lutherans is looking to form a bank in Utah.

An application was filed on Friday with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seeking deposit insurance for Thrivent Bank, according to FDIC records. Thrivent Bank would operate as an industrial loan company, based on records with the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

The bank would be a wholly owned subsidiary, Thrivent Financial said in a statement issued Wednesday. The company said the charter would allow it to directly invest capital to add bank offerings.

Thrivent Bank would use a digital platform to offer services nationwide.

Thrivent Financial has had discsussions about merging Thrivent Credit Union, which is sponsored by the company but operates indepedently of it, into the bank if the ILC charter is approved, a spokeswoman said. The board of the $763 million-asset credit union have also been evaluating a potential merger, which would need to be approved by regulators and the credit union’s 56,000 members.

Thrivent Credit Union converted from a thrift in 2012.

“We’re continuously exploring strategic options to invest in and build out our banking offerings in support of our commitment to our current and future clients,” David Royal, Thrivent Financial’s executive vice president of asset management, said in the company’s statement.

“Owning a bank would allow us to leverage our existing experience providing banking products and solutions that reflect our purposeful approach to finances, integrating them into modern, digital and holistic client experiences and channels that meet the needs of a broad range of consumers seeking financial clarity,” Royal added.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, with dual headquarters in Minneapolis and Appleton, Wis., is a Fortune 500 conglomerate that offers a broad range of insurance and banking products to its more than three million members. It serves 2.3 million clients across the country.

Thrivent is the latest in a series of companies seeking an ILC, a charter that has faced strong resistance from the banking industry.

Brex, a San Francisco fintech, submitted an application last week. The merchant payments company Square was approved for a charter in March, ending a long dry spell for ILC approvals.