Without Davis and James, Los Angeles loses to Dallas and is currently out of the play-in. Milwaukee overtakes Philadelphia thanks to a block by Antetokounmpo with 1 “6 from the end. The Clippers find George and scramble Utah. Successes also for Brooklyn and Chicago

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75



The Clippers find George and the victory, the Lakers, still without Davis and in Dallas even without LeBron, lose and end up in trouble: even overtaken by San Antonio. At the moment they would even be excluded from the Play-In. Here is the detail of the 5 matches of the Italian night: the block with which Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks the success in Philadelphia stands out.

Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 – The Lakers (31-44) would not play the playoffs today. Incredible, but true. With the defeat suffered in Texas, the third in a row, they are overtaken by San Antonio for the last available place for the Play-In, the tenth in the West. Red alert. Of course, the injured James and Davis were missing, at the Doncic home. But there are only 7 games left to change gear and the indecent performance does not lead to optimism. Davis trained for the first time on Monday, he hasn’t played since February 16: his return is imminent, but in what conditions? LeBron was out with an ankle problem: he has to grit his teeth and play if he wants to extend the Californian season. The Mavs (47-29) enjoy the triple double of 34 points, 12 rebounds and as many assists by Doncic and above all they go just one game away from third place in the Western Conference, the one occupied by the Golden State Warriors. See also At least 5 exits will suffer the eagles of America

Dallas: Doncic 34 (8/11, 4/12, 6/7 tl), Bullock 17. Bertans 14. Rebounds: Doncic 12. Assist: Doncic 12.

Los Angeles: Monk 28 (4/6, 6/10, 2/2 tl), Westbrook 25, Johnson 16. Rebounds: Westbrook 8. Assists: Westbrook 6.

Philadelphia 76ers-Milwaukee Bucks 116-118 – A block from Antetokounmpo in Embiid, with 1 “6 to play, gives the Bucks a crucial victory in a head-to-head battle for the first place hunt in the East. Milwaukee (47-28) wins in Philly thanks to 40 points from the Greek, but shows the decisive prowess in defense. For the reigning champions Matthews in the quintet in place of Allen. The 76ers (46-29) fail to capitalize on the performances of the two tenors: the 32 points of Harden and the 29 of Embiid, engaged in a arm wrestling from a distance with Jokic in MVP perspective.

Philadelphia: Harden 32 (5/7, 4/10, 10/12 tl), Embiid 29, Harris 22. Rebounds: Embiid 14. Assist: Harden 9.

Milwaukee: G. Antetokounmpo 40 (15/21, 1/3, 7/10 tl), Middleton 22, Holiday 18. Rebounds: G. Antetokounmpo 14. Assist: Holiday 10. See also Average goals, saves and ... assists. Here's how Maignan canceled Gigio

Los Angeles Clippers-Utah Jazz 121-115 – The Clippers (37-39) find Paul George after three months of absence and with him the victory, after 5 defeats in a row. Even with a feat: recovering 25 points to the Jazz, thanks to 34 of their re-established star, dominating the last quarter 39-21. With the Californian winger in the quintet, Los Angeles will be hard to beat at the Play-In. The Jazz (45-31), who were without Bogdanovic, are in trouble: now paired by the Nuggets, and with Minnesota, seventh in the West, behind only two races and willing to give others the Play-In grain.

Los Angeles: George 34 (4/11, 6/9, 8/11 tl), Jackson 21, Kennard 17. Rebounds: Hartenstein 7. Assists: Hartenstein / George 6.

Utah: Mitchell 33 (12/17, 0/4, 9/12 tl), Conley 19, Clarkson 17. Rebounds: Gobert 16. Assist: Mitchell 6.

Brooklyn Nets-Detroit Pistons 130-123 – Durant’s 41 evening points all serve the Nets (40-36) to tame the Pistons (20-56) and maintain a direct playoff hope, without going through the Play-In antechamber. Brooklyn had gone down in double figures in the second quarter, risking to combine it big, but KD managed to put a piece on it. 34 points for Cunningham, consolation of Detroit, who is finishing the freshman season strong, first overall choice of the 2021 Draft. See also Curry 10 triples from history. Heat masterpiece against Giannis

Brooklyn: Durant 41 (10/17, 4/6, 9/9 tl), Irving 24, Brown 15. Rebounds: Drummond 13. Assists: Durant 5.

Detroit: Cunningham 34 (8/13, 5/11, 3/3 tl), Bey / Stewart 15. Rebounds: Stewart 11. Assist: Olynyk 8.

Washington Wizards-Chicago Bulls 94-107 – Yet another super last quarter from DeRozan may have saved Chicago’s season. The Californian guard scores 14 of his 32 points in the last part of the match, dominated 32-21 by the Bulls (44-32) who thus defend the fifth place from the onslaught of Toronto and Cleveland, and for now they seem to be able to avoid the Play- In. For the team from the capital 21 points from a positive Hachimura, right at the end of a particularly frustrating season for him.

Washington: Hachimura 21 (6/7, 2/3, 3/4 tl), Caldwell-Pope 20, Porzingis / Avdija 14. Rebounds: Porzingis 10. Assists: Satoransky 10.

Chicago: DeRozan 32 (11/25, 1/2, 7/7 tl), Vucevic 27, LaVine 14. Rebounds: Williams / DeRozan 7. Assists: Dosonmu 6.