In a heated overtime thriller, Eisbären Berlin are back in the final series for the German ice hockey championship against EHC Red Bull Munich. Last year’s champion, who kept chasing after him, won the second playoff duel 3-2 (1-1, 0-0, 1-1, 0-0, 1-0) after two thrilling overtimes and thus equaled against Bayern 1:1 out.

Trevor Parkes gave Bayern the lead in the 13th minute. Just 35 seconds later, Leo Pföderl equalized while falling. In the arena, which was sold out with 5533 fans, Parkes (58th) again saved the EHC after a goal by Frans Nielsen (41st) in double overtime. In the passionate game, Nielsen (84th) was the match winner again. This means that the polar bears can play in their own hall on Monday (7:30 p.m.).

A wild fight between Patrick Hager from Munich and Manuel Wiederer, who finally bled, was an inglorious excitement in the final phase of the third period. The Munich team had won the first game in the Best-of-Five series on Friday evening 4: 3 despite a temporary 0: 3. Whoever wins three games first is champion. The fourth final on Wednesday (7.30 p.m.) will again be held in the Bavarian capital.

Don Jackson trusted the identical initial formation as in the crazy start in the federal capital. As usual, Yasin Ehliz, Ben Smith and Austin Ortega played up front, while Maximilian Daubner and Jonathon Blum started on the defensive in front of keeper Henrik Haukeland.







The Bavarians, who owned the opening minutes, survived their first deficit with flying colors. Parkes made a strong statement with his goal in the short corner. The polar bears, who were under constant pressure due to the tight schedule, responded immediately. Pföderl struggled through the Munich defense and scored a well-deserved 1-1. “He’s a German snapper,” said striker Kevin Clark in praise of his Berlin teammates on Magentasport.

In the second third, Berlin's goalie Mathias Niederberger was in top form. First the national goalkeeper saved with a reflex against the free Zach Redmond (24th), then he even unnerved the Munich team with a double majority. The Berliners conceded four penalties in the second half, but did not concede a goal. On the other side, Haukeland was not surprised by Marcel Noebels (39th). "No one goes in," Munich's Justin Schütz quarreled with the exploitation of his own chances.







The hard-running Berliners made better use of their superiority. Right at the beginning of the third section, Nielsen successfully completed a wonderful combination via Pföderl and Noebels. Parkes brought the EHC back into the game before the sweeping service had to clean up the bloodstains from the fight between Hager and Wiederer. In the second overtime, Nielsen then caused Berlin to celebrate.