Coach Nolan: It’s better to save money on a wedding than live with your parents

If parents interfere with sex, it is better to move out of them, even if it threatens financial difficulties, says relationship coach Colin Nolan. About this she wrote in his column for the Daily Mirror.

Nolan was approached by a girl who, along with her fiancé, moved in with his parents, with whom his 18-year-old brother also lives. The couple hoped to save up for a luxurious wedding by the summer of 2024, but they ran into unexpected problems. “Our sex life has suffered,” the frugal bride complained. We are so worried about the noise that all the romance is gone. As soon as he retires, his mother immediately knocks on the door with coffee or an immature brother starts joking that we are going to make love. According to her, she thinks with horror that they will have another year in this place. That being said, the savings aren’t all that great, because the money is spent on private dates.

Nolan noted that it would be more correct to save not on housing, but on the wedding. “Do you really want to go back from your honeymoon to your father-in-law and the same problems? Talk to the groom about your priorities and life after the wedding,” she suggested.

According to Nolan, there is no need to be shy about modest weddings. “Some of the best and most beautiful weddings that I attended were small, intimate. The meaning of the ceremony is in the two of you and your vows in front of people who love you, and not in a chic restaurant or extravagant scenery, ”the coach explained.

Previously, Nolan called the confused bride a way to put the witness in her place. If the bride has an envious friend, it is worth expressing her accumulated claims and finding a replacement, she is sure.