Since state and party leader Xi denounced the problem, food waste has been officially frowned upon in China. A new law is supposed to change behavior.

This 2017 banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing was not stingy. Image: Wu Hong / AFP

I.n China a new law against food waste has come into effect. Accordingly, in the future, for example, excessive orders from catering service providers can be punished with a fine of up to 10,000 yuan (equivalent to around 1275 euros). Catering services are also now allowed to charge a disposal fee from customers who leave behind large amounts of food waste.

State television broadcaster CGTN said the law was in response to more and more food being thrown away in China. In China’s catering industry alone, around 18 billion kilograms of food are wasted each year.

Campaign from the very top

Last August, China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping personally addressed the issue. The head of state described the amount of food wasted as shocking. Waste is shameful, but thrift is honorable. Local authorities then started programs to reduce food waste. Online videos of people ingesting excessive or expensive dishes have also come under fire.