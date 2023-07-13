FromVictoria Krumbeck close

A confusing interview by SPD politician Philipp da Cunha caused a stir on Twitter. For four minutes he repeats himself without answering the question.

Schwerin – That politicians sometimes don’t get to the point is nothing new. An interview with the SPD member of the state parliament in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Philipp da Cunha, is still heavily discussed on Twitter. When asked by a journalist how much the SPD citizens’ forum held in the “Golchener Hof” hotel in the Mecklenburg Lake District cost, there was no clear answer, despite repeated inquiries. The politician kept repeating himself. Many users on the net laugh about it, another politician has a possible explanation for da Cunha’s behavior.

The confusing interview of the SPD MP is doing the rounds on Twitter. The NDR interviewer waited in vain for a simple answer. He kept asking how expensive the SPD event in a hall of the four-star hotel had been. But da Cunha replies in the four-minute interview with the same sentences over and over again: “The SPD parliamentary group has been holding citizens’ forums all over the country for 15 years and that is also very important in order to get into conversation with citizens.” Or also: “The Golchner Hof was not our first choice, that was a later decision after many rejections we received.”

Old manager how glitch is that the? That’s what I call talking about the bush. plate broken? Circuit board fried or just afraid to be transparent and to have to admit that the hotel belongs to the husband of SPD deputy parliamentary group leader Klingohr @pdacu of the… pic.twitter.com/0pTnxXr4Eu — marc friedrich (@marcfriedrich7) July 12, 2023

The excerpt was shared by the author Marc Friedrich on July 12. When asked about the price a second time, da Cunha came out with a rough estimate and described it as “local price”. He repeats this statement over and over again. In a comment under the post, the member of parliament speaks up. “Days before the interview, the broadcaster had two pages of answers to a catalog of questions, then the interview and, after submission of the final bill, the costs per person,” he wrote.

But the question remains why the SPD politician repeated himself for four minutes. Hamburg FDP politician Gert Wöllmann tries to explain da Cunha’s behavior. He argues that the SPD man knows that the interview will be cut at the end. “And if he doesn’t come with a question and ‘I won’t say!’ If he wants to be broadcast on NDR, he has to bring his point to the same question over and over again,” Wöllmann said on Twitter. Nevertheless, the uncut four-minute video looks “of course extremely ridiculous”.

Da Cunha’s statements were recorded for an NDR report that aired on July 4th. The reporting focused on the fact that the owner of the Golchener Hof was the husband of the SPD member of parliament and deputy parliamentary group leader Christine Klingohr. FDP and AfD criticized the award to Klingohr’s husband, like him NDR reported. And to finally answer the question: the SPD citizens’ forum cost around 15,000 euros for the 250 participants, including room rental, food and drinks. (vk)

