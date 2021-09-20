The police in Urk arrested three suspects last weekend following the investigation into a dozen young people who marched through the place last week in Nazi uniforms. That’s what the police have announced on Monday. The three young people concerned (18, 19 and 20 years old) come from Urk and were arrested on Friday and Saturday on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons, but have since been released.

Police previously arrested a 19-year-old suspect. The Public Prosecution Service is currently investigating whether the four arrested suspects are also being prosecuted for wearing Nazi uniforms.

Last week images surfaced on social media from Urk showing people running away in the street while the young people in their Nazi uniforms pretended to shoot them with a gun or an object that resembled it. One of the photos shows a man in a prison suit with a Star of David on his chest kneeling while someone in uniform stands behind him with a rifle in his hands.

Police launched an investigation into the footage. The municipality of Urk called wearing the uniforms “tasteless” and stated last week that it was a form of corona protest. “The investigation has not shown this so far,” said the police. The investigation into the images and the illegal possession of weapons is still ongoing, more arrests in the case are not ruled out.