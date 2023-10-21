‘Do you know where you are?’ is the first question Lars* (26) hears when he wakes up after a week in a coma. “China,” he answers. But Lars is in the ICU at the UMC Utrecht. After an evening at the ADE dance festival, where he takes the same drugs he had used before, his body becomes so overheated that his organs fail one by one. ICU staff see it more and more often: “Ten years ago we did not see this in the ICU.”

