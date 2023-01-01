Three young people from Abarán managed to save the life of a man who suffered an illness this Saturday when he was driving on the RM-513 highway, near this town. The three neighbors, Miguel, Pablo and Jesús, extended a hand to the motorist who, together with the work carried out by the health workers and the Local Police officers who were deployed in the area, was crucial for him to be able to get ahead.

The event took place around half past four on December 31, the last day of 2022, when these young people realized the serious situation of the driver, a man of Ecuadorian nationality and resident of La Estación de White. They observed the driver’s companion screaming for help. Despite the fact that they were going in the opposite direction, they turned around at the roundabout near Frutas Esther, and after inquiring about the man, they called the Local Police and 112.

An Abarán Local Police patrol went to the place and, after verifying that the man had lost consciousness and was in cardiorespiratory arrest, they acted as quickly as possible applying the PAS (Protect, Warn and Help) protocol, as sources explained. They collaborated with the toilets from the Abarán Primary Care emergency service, who began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, managing to get the man out of the stop and recover his pulse. Once stabilized, he was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.