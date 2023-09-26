Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 08:41



Three young people were injured this Monday when they crashed into a palm tree in Mazarrón. These are two men, between 18 and 20 years old, with less serious injuries, and another man, who was seriously injured.

At around 10:54 p.m., 112 in the Region of Murcia received several calls reporting the traffic accident. According to the callers, the vehicle, in a chase, left the road and collided with a person.

Several people were trapped and injured inside, having to be rescued by firefighters. The occupants of the vehicle were stabilized by paramedics and taken to the hospital. The most seriously injured person was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of La Arrixaca in Murcia.

Patrols from the Local Police, the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and ambulances with health workers from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the site.