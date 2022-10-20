Three people were injured this Thursday afternoon after suffering a traffic accident on the RM-15 road, in the direction of Caravaca, in the municipality of Murcia.

The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received notice of the road accident at 7:42 p.m. There was only one vehicle involved in the accident.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, Civil Guard agents and two 061 ambulances traveled to the scene.

The injured, a 21-year-old man and two women, were treated ‘in situ’ and later transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.