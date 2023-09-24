Three people without life was the balance of a brutal accident between two vehicles registered in the Surponiente bypass in Querétaro; The victims were young people between 20 and 30 years old.

The events were recorded minutes before midnight, on the Surponiente bypass, between the Campestre Italiana and Manantiales del Cimatario neighborhoods, in Querétaro; where Two vehicles collided head-on.

According to local media, the first reports indicate that, due to excessive speed, a Mini Cooper ‘flew’ into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a sedan-type car.

After the brutal crash, the Sedan driver ended up pressed between the iron bars of the vehicle, dying at the scene.

While one of the passengers of the Mini Cooper was thrown from the car, dying instantly; The driver also ended up trapped between the iron bars.

Emergency services and firefighters were mobilized to the scene, who took charge of extracting the bodies of the victims from inside the vehicles. See also A man died in the Irkutsk region after an accident with an ambulance

While the State Police (Poes) took charge of flagging the traffic and the elements of the Crime Investigation Police and Expert Services, from the State Attorney General’s Office carried out the corresponding expert reports.

The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where the legal autopsy will be performed and they will later be handed over to their families.

Unofficially, it was said that three other people were seriously injured and were rushed to a hospital; however, their state of health is unknown.