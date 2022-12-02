The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia identified and arrested three young people as alleged perpetrators of a robbery committed in a country house in Pliego, according to sources from the Benemérita in a statement. In addition, after the operation, the agents managed to recover a large part of the stolen effects, including a ‘quad’ that they tried to sell online.

The investigation began in November, when the owner of the house denounced the facts. According to the data provided by the victim, as well as the investigations carried out by the civil guards, they found that the perpetrators had forced one of the entrances to the house to enter and take various electrical appliances and a vehicle, and also caused extensive damage to the property.

The agents discovered that the stolen vehicle, a ‘quad’, was being offered through various internet portals. Thanks to that, they managed to identify one of the authors, who was the one who was publishing the advertisement for sale, and the other two thieves were later identified.

Once all the necessary evidence was obtained, the Civil Guard established a search device for the three suspects. The first identified was surprised when he intended to sell the ‘quad’, and the other two, shortly after, were located and arrested, all as alleged perpetrators of robbery with force.

The detainees, the effects recovered and the proceedings conducted were made available to the Investigating Court of Mula.