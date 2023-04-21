In a motel from the city of Durango, Durango, located at the exit to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, three young people –two women and one man– were found lifeless after noon this Thursday.

According to the first reports, the young women of 19 and 22 yearsas well as a man who was engaged in public transport, entered to the place for the early morning and when their stay expired, the staff called them to the room and they did not answer.

According to the information that has been provided so far, they could have died from poisoning by carbon monoxide, mentioned some local media.