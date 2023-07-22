admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 7/22/2023 – 2:47 PM Share

Three young people who were aboard the same motorcycle died after a frontal collision with a bus, this Saturday morning, the 22nd. The accident took place on Estrada da Colônia, in Parelheiros, in the south zone of São Paulo.

According to information from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), the victims are two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 24-year-old woman. Military police officers were called to respond to the incident, but upon arriving at the indicated address, they found the three already dead.

The agents, informs the SSP, verified that the vehicle had collided head-on with a bus. “The 50-year-old driver was submitted to a breathalyzer test, which resulted in a negative result for the presence of alcohol in his body,” says the incident report. “The man reported that he was traveling along the road when the victims’ motorcycle tried to overtake a vehicle ahead and ended up hitting the bus.”

The SSP highlighted that expert examinations were requested. The case was registered as manslaughter in the direction of a motor vehicle and collision in the 101st Police District (Jardim das Imbuias).