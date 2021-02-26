Three people died as a result of a collision of a car with a truck in the Skovorodinsky district of the Amur region, the press service reports. regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia…

According to preliminary data, the driver of the Toyota Cresta car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Kamaz truck.

The accident killed the driver of a passenger car born in 1994, as well as two of his passengers – young people born in 1997 and 1998.

On the fact of a fatal road accident, an inspection is carried out, the causes and circumstances of the accident are established.

