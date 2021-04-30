Agents of the National Police of Molina de Segura carried out an investigation into three young people, two of them minors, as alleged perpetrators of having robbed a home and a vehicle.

The Judicial Police Brigade followed the trail of the young people after perpetrating the robbery in the house on April 23. They entered the house by climbing to the upper floor, where they forced one of the windows to access its interior, and seized several valuables to later flee the place.

According to the researchers, the ‘modus operandi’ consisted of monitor the home to make sure no one was inside and thus access with total impunity. After committing the robbery they fled across the field and they hid used clothing and loot in the bush.

The police investigation began by following the trail of the recording that a security camera picked up where the agents fully identified one of the perpetrators. Once the first of the alleged perpetrators of the events had been located and detained, the agents followed the trail of the stolen objects to a zulo in the middle of the mountain, where they had hidden not only the objects stolen from the house, but also the clothing used to carry out the robbery.

The police investigation continued and it was possible to identify two more boys who could have participated not only in the theft in the house, but also also in another robbery inside a vehicle in which the detainees obtained a bank card that they used to carry out purchases on the internet, which is why they were not only made available to the judicial authority and prosecution for the crimes of robbery with force, but also, for a crime of fraud when making use, presumably, of the bank card.