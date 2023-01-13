Three years ago the Chinese tourist couple from Wuhan Xiangming Liu and Yamin Huon a trip to our country, was hospitalized at theInmi Spallanzani From Rome. Italy was experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic firsthand. After 1,095 days the Sars-CoV-2 virus continues to rage in the form of different variants, the latest being ‘Kraken‘, still imposing its desire to spread among the population, but with more and more effort thanks to vaccines. Fortunately in Italy the situation is very different today, the lockdown and isolation seem to be a distant memory. Xiangming Liu and Yamin Hu also restarted their lives in Wuhan some time ago, but they are speaking again to Adnkronos Salute thanks to the intermediation of their daughter Xiaochang Liu. “We are back in Wuhan and we are fine“, they tell from China overwhelmed by a major Covid wave.

The news flash of the two Chinese spouses from Wuhan province positive for the new coronavirus breaks into the homes of Italians on January 29, 2020, when they were rescued in a hotel in the Monti district in the center of Rome. The newly hospitalized husband showed bilateral interstitial pneumonia, the wife had mild symptoms at first, but both got worse in a short time. The couple was hospitalized and underwent combined anti-viral and anti-inflammatory therapy. After almost 3 months, after having undergone rehabilitation between March and April at San Filippo Neri, they were discharged on April 21 to return to China. “We remember with great affection the care and assistance received in Italy,” the couple say.

On the current climate in China compared to the Covid-19 emergency, “many relatives have fallen ill in this latest wave, but all have recoveredi”, report the spouses. With the new Covid policy inaugurated by the Chinese government with the reopening of flights, is there the possibility of a return to Italy? “It is possible”, they answer. Above all because Xiangming Liu, engineer, ” he is close to 70 and we in the United States want to embrace him again”, says his daughter.

Commenting on the three years of Covid in Italy is Francesco Vaiageneral manager of theInmi Spallanzani of Rome: “At the end of the month, exactly 3 years will have passed since the admission to Spallanzani of the couple of Chinese patients, the first two cases in Italy of what was then beginning to be known as a new, serious form of pneumonia. An acute and often severe viral disease , from which these two patients recovered after a long hospitalization, even in intensive care. Today, after more than 600 million cases and almost 7 million deaths worldwide, we are faced with a completely different picture. For this we can no longer go back“.