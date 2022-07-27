Mexico City, Mexico 27-Jul-2022.- During the first three years of this Administration, the permits for new gas stations saw a significant drop and hit their lowest point last year, with only 114when in 2016 there were up to 679 authorizations.

However, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the authority in charge of its approval, seems to begin to speed up the process, since at the end of June it had already granted the same number of permits as during all of 2021, according to the Photography of the Gasoline Sector, made by the Petro Intelligence platform. Even so far in July, the regulator has already granted 19 more permits, bringing the total to 133.

The CRE commissionerLuis Guillermo Pineda Bernal, has said in various forums of gas station organizations that there is a commitment to regularize the delivery of permits for new service stations, and for that it is essential that those involved comply with the rules and regulations as wellor, has indicated that there is still an important market for the incorporation of new service stations.

“The need to continue investing in new gas stations continues to exist in Mexico,” he said on July 11 during a conference organized by the Mexican Association of Service Station Providers (AMPES).

Santiago Arroyo, CEO of Ursus Trade&Consultingalso recalled Commissioner Pineda’s remarks in the sense that they will begin to grant more permissionswhich has been partially fulfilled.

“In the middle of the year, the limit of permits granted in 2021 has already been exceeded, that gives us an indicator that this year will most likely end with more than 200 or 300 permits, which is beginning to equate to the Energy regulatory commission of the previous administration, we are beginning to see this flow and it is positive for the market,” he said.