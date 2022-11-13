A woman takes a break next to the sculpture of General Manuel Baquedano in Plaza Baquedano, Santiago, October 2020. IVAN ALVARADO (Reuters)

The Chilean equivalent to Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid or Plaza de la República in Buenos Aires is Plaza Baquedano in Santiago. A point of the Chilean capital with a meeting vocation that in October 2019 became the epicenter of social revolts. Since then, a kind of ritual takes place on Fridays, when a group of hooded men, getting smaller and smaller, drives away neighbors and merchants who have witnessed looting, fires and clashes with the police. Of the 20 businesses that were located in one of the blocks that leads to the square, for example, two survive and, according to local authorities, there are many empty apartments and rents have stagnated, contrary to the upward trend that is registered. the Metropolitan Region.

In the heart of the square there is a pedestal without a statue that reads “All your painting will not change history”. Baquedano’s sculpture suffered such severe damage that it had to be removed, leaving the base in the middle of a now vacant site. This week a perimeter closure has been lifted that prevents the passage of remodeling works, a job that aims to be the prelude to a broader plan that will finally turn the site into an esplanade.

The enormous symbolic weight that Plaza Baquedano acquired during the riots, when the protesters renamed it Plaza Dignidad, has not found a space in the public debate to determine what to do with it. There have been isolated voices of parliamentarians who have proposed erecting a statue of the poet Gabriela Mistral to replace General Baquedano; urban planners raised the need that any change should be made through a public contest or a citizen consultation. But the timid ideas about it have not climbed to the highest spheres.

The so-called “ground zero” ends the main column of the city: the Alameda, which becomes Providencia. Claudio Orrego, governor of the Metropolitan Region, managed to commit the Government of Gabriel Boric to revive the Nueva Alameda-Providencia architectural and urban redesign project. The project, awarded in 2015 through an international competition, seeks to recognize the historical vocation of the place as the epicenter of citizen congregation, eliminate Plaza Baquedano to transform it into an esplanade, integrate the three neighboring parks (Balmaceda, Bustamante and Forestal) and favor pedestrians, among other measures.

“We want to maintain the main idea, but integrating what happened on October 18, 2019. There were demonstrations, pain, injuries, neighbors who had a very bad time. We are going to find a creative way to integrate that part of the story,” says Orrego. To include, it states that they will carry out a formal process of citizen participation based on the current project, but that the final decision will be made by the representatives of the political and administrative power that are working on the plan (four ministries, four municipalities and other regional organizations).

The proposal of the consortium made up of the architecture office Lyon Bosch Arquitectos (Chile), the multinational engineering projects IDOM (Spain) and the urban design office Groundlab Landscape Urbanism (United Kingdom-China) had a cost of 220 million dollars, but the current commitment of the authorities is to execute 32% of said budget. New bus corridors and underpasses for cars will be postponed. “The urgency of the city after the social outbreak is the recovery of the urban space from the main axis of the city that we have abandoned. It is a political signal to the citizens that the State has taken charge again”, affirms the governor.

According to Orrego, by the end of the year the budgets must be committed to start the works in 2023. “It will not be ready for two years,” he anticipates. Plaza Baquedano is located on the border between the municipalities of Santiago and Providencia. The mayor of Providencia, Evelyn Matthei, is in favor of the Nueva Alameda project, but she predicts that once the financing and the corresponding permits are gathered, it will not be executed for at least five years. That is why she has decided to “improve a little aesthetically what exists today”. The plan of 4.3 million dollars – one granted by the Undersecretary of Regional Development – goes far beyond Plaza Baquedano, for which 33 thousand dollars will be invested. “It has little monetary value, but high symbolic value,” points out the mayor of the right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party.

By the beginning of December, Plaza Baquedano should once again be seen with flowers and grass. The riderless pedestal, yes, will still be there. The National Monuments Council (CMN) has already granted its permission for the removal but, due to its heritage value and the fine work that must be done to remove the immense structure from the square, studies will be carried out and a specific budget will be assigned more ahead. “It will have a cost and a pace that we still do not know,” says Matthei.

The mayor rules out including a space that recalls what was experienced in October 2019. “They destroy everything around them because of the very violent way they understand that they protest. Whether or not to put something on, it makes no difference,” she maintains. Regarding a possible security guard in the area, the mayor describes it as “absolutely inappropriate.” “We should be protecting lives,” he adds, and refers to the seven homicides registered in 24 hours this week in the Chilean capital, in addition to the shortage of police officers (27% are on leave in the Metropolitan Region, according to a report from Third).

