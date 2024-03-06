Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

“Three beers” were too much for a chat, Ramelow explained at a “Fuck Up Night”. FDP man Montag admitted that he was overwhelmed by the Kemmerich election in the state parliament.

Erfurt – Corona conferences, the mobile phone game “Candy Crush” and the talk app Clubhose – these were the ingredients of a rather embarrassing evening for Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) in January 2021. Ramelow chatted at a clubhouse appearance at the time the online game “Candy Crush” and called the then Chancellor “Merkelchen”. According to his own statements, he was drunk. The 68-year-old said this on Tuesday (March 5th) at the “Fuck up Night” at the University of Erfurt. “I was pretty drunk,” Ramelow said. Ramelow spoke about the political situation on Wednesday IPPEN.MEDIA-Interview.

Bodo Ramelow, Prime Minister of Thuringia. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Ramelow's Clubhouse appearance caused a stir during the pandemic

A “Fuck up Night” is about reporting on your own failures and admitting mistakes. In addition to Ramelow, other Thuringian politicians also talked about their mistakes. Ramelow's appearance on the audio platform Clubhouse in 2021 caused a stir because he said that he plays “Candy Crush” every now and then to clear his head – even at Prime Minister's conferences. At that time, the federal and state governments made important decisions in the corona pandemic in these rounds. In the meetings, the country leaders usually argued for hours about measures to contain the corona pandemic.

Ramelow apologized for “Merkelchen” statement – ​​the survey crash was hardly due to the Clubhouse embarrassment

Ramelow also called then-Chancellor Angela Merkel “Merkelchen,” for which Ramelow later apologized. Clubhouse is a social media app from the USA that was hyped in Germany for a while. It is an audio format with talk sessions. Ramelow summed up: “And the three beers were too many to play Clubhouse.” With regard to the entire pandemic policy, the then Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) once said that “we will have to forgive a lot”. In the summer of 2021, representatives of the Left explained the drop in the polls of their Thuringian comrades from over 30 to around 20 percent with the internal dispute and the compromises necessary for government participation. That's how she summed it up Southgerman newspaper together.

FDP politician Robert-Martin Montag admits: Kemmerich was given the wrong advice after the scandalous election

Meanwhile, at the “Fuck up Night”, FDP politician Robert-Martin Montag described the few seconds during the prime ministerial election on February 5, 2020, when his party colleague Thomas Kemmerich was elected head of government and then asked by the President of the State Parliament whether he accepted the election . Kemmerich leaned over to Monday and asked whether he had to answer that directly. Monday answered “yes”. It was only a short time later that he realized that he could have interrupted the meeting. This would have given Kemmerich time to think about it.

“I did not know that. “That was my third session in the state parliament,” said Montag. Kemmerich's election as Prime Minister with votes from the AfD triggered a political earthquake in Thuringia. Just a few days after his election, Kemmerich resigned as Prime Minister. (dpa/kb)