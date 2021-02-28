It is often spoken of the eleven million undocumented people who are in U.S. As if they were just a number and a coin in the political business.

As spectacular as it sounds, it is not just a figure. Behind all these people hides the humanity and their indispensable work, especially in times of pandemic, for this country to function.

There are the construction laborer, the pizza delivery man, the street vendor, the nanny of very white boys, the cleaner, the kitchen assistant, the driver of the moving truck, the orderly, the nurse, the waitress, the gardener, the supermarket bagger, meat-processing plant clerk …

They suffer grief for not having papers, they go through hardships because they are paid less than the “citizens” and they live under the nightmare that migrates (immigration agents) caught them.

Exit the catacombs



Alex Garcia, with one of his daughters, leaving the church in the town of Maplewood, where he was a refugee for more than three years. Photo: AP

Honduran Alex Garcia, father of five American children, can attest to how few of those tribulations. This week he emerged from the contemporary catacombs that Trumpism created. There are still others.

Garcia, 39, spent the past three and a half years locked up in a church in Maplewood, a town in the greater Saint Louis, Missouri, area to avoid deportation.

“Today we celebrate that I leave the sanctuary and meet with my family after being separated for 1,252 days,” he said to the hundreds of people who gathered to welcome him to his new normal, in front of the church where he had been hiding.

Dozens of people gathered this Wednesday to celebrate the “freedom” of Alex García, in front of the Church of Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was hidden since 2017. Photo: AP

He had a first experience in the United States in 2000, but returned to Honduras. In 2004 he returned to the US fleeing violence and extreme poverty.

Once he achieved evade border controls, Garcia got on a train. He thought it would take him to Houston (Texas). Instead he ended up in Popular Bluff, a city of 17,000 in the southeastern corner of the state of Missouri.

He found work in construction. He met Carly, a US citizen, whom he married and later had children. For more than a decade he enjoyed a quiet existence.

But the first dark clouds appeared in 2015. She accompanied her sister to an immigration office in Kansas City, Missouri for a routine check. The officials realized that he lacked documents. During the remainder of the Barack Obama administration, he was granted two annual suspensions of deportation in the immigration process.

But Donald Trump won and everything was different. In the first year of his government, in 2017, García received notice for your deportation. Days before the order was carried out, the Christ Church United Church of Christ of Maplewood gave him shelter.

Carly and the children regularly traveled the 482 kilometers that separated them to visit him in the small apartment he had in the temple. They even moved to the area to be closer to the husband and father. Although the mayor’s office and the majority of Poplar Bluff residents voted for Trump, they fought to get Garcia to stay in the United States.

Joe Biden’s New Politics

Current President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders in his first weeks in office that reversed his predecessor’s immigration policies.

García stepped onto the street after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency guaranteed that his deportation is no longer a priority and that they would not pursue their expulsion. Other churches located throughout the United States have served and continue to serve as a refuge for undocumented immigrants.

García’s case is not unique, although it is the most illustrative because it is prolonged. Others like him have also been encouraged to leave the temples since Biden, committed not to deport all those who lack a criminal record, took over the White House.

Myrna Orozco, organizer and coordinator of the Church World Service movement, assured in that welcoming ceremony that another 33 immigrants are still hiding in churches. He showed his total confidence that this number will continue to decline. “We wait for a little more clarity from ICE before making decisions,” added Orozco.

“We have not finished our work yet,” Garcia proclaimed when reading a statement, hugging his children. “Much remains to be done in this fight for permanent protection,” he said.

For now, the Garcias will settle in that area of ​​Saint Louis. This is your new home.

“I cannot grant Alex citizenship, but I have the honor to grant him the key to the city and make him an honorary citizen of Maplewood,” said Mayor Barry Greenberg.

There was excitement. The church bell rang.

La Vanguardia, New York, correspondent

