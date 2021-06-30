I don’t have a college degree. I am not a political scientist or an expert on social issues. I speak from the gut and from experience, from what I have lived, from what – with my camera on my shoulder – I have recorded.

I drink both from the pain, which has satiated me to the point of marking me, and from the inexhaustible fighting capacity of the peoples that I have always admired so much.

I have seen simple men and women become heroes and I have also seen scoundrels — of which there are many — fight them.

“I am a man – as Plubio Terencio would say – and nothing human is alien to me.” And less those “stellar moments”: the victories of two peoples, the Salvadoran and the Mexican, that I have had the privilege of witnessing.

I went to El Salvador in 1981.

Just one year earlier, on March 23, 1980, Monsignor Óscar Arnulfo Romero had said from the pulpit: “In the name of God, in the name of this long-suffering people whose lamentations rise to the heavens every day more tumultuous, I ask you I beg you … I order you: stop the repression! ”.

The next day, while celebrating mass and at the very moment of the consecration, a bullet (fired by a mercenary of a rabid ultra-right and determined to stay in power) broke his heart. The left, meanwhile, went to the mountain.

Twelve years I covered that war in which the parties did not give or ask for a quarter. I saw the citizens arm themselves and become warriors and I saw the government army respond to them with fury and fire.

I also saw how irreconcilable enemies finally laid down ideological dogmas and particular interests and — for the good of the country — sat at the table to negotiate.

They put aside, the guerrillas and the army, the silent dispute for power. Some lost their dreams: there would be no socialist Savior. Others their reality: they would not continue to subdue the country. Democracy was conquered, the Salvadorans won.

Twenty-six years later, on July 1, 2018, in the Zócalo of Mexico and, before the tens of thousands of people celebrating the victory of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I could not help but remember the moment when the FMLN forces entered the San Salvador and to evoke that last homily of Monsignor Romero and his sacrifice.

The collapse of a corrupt, authoritarian and repressive regime began that night. In Mexico, the repression finally ended and democracy made its way. It was not, this time, the weapons but the votes that won the victory.

Defeated, in this historical feat, the radicals of both signs were left again. López Obrador, unlike his predecessors, today can be tried like any citizen if he commits a crime, and whether his term ends in 2024 will depend on what the people decide in March of next year.

There is not and there will be no “worker revolution” that serves as a pretext, as has happened in other countries, to extend the mandate. Neither is there nor will there be in this country the dictatorship that the radical sectors of the conservative right are talking about (and about which they build their coup strategy).

“There are,” said Gramsci, “two types of politicians: those who fight to consolidate the distance between the rulers and the governed and those who fight to overcome that distance.” López Obrador is made from the pasta of the latter.

With no other weapons than his conviction to govern to transform the country and serve “first the poor” (but not only the poor), he came to power and celebrates three years of victory these days: that of democracy, which not only It belongs to him, that between all of us we conquer, and that we all have to defend.

Epigmenio Ibarra