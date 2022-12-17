He plays for Frosinone and is the Brozovic of Serie B, with the Bucharest national team he played a friendly match and has now also been called up for the Azzurri. The story of a talent that was rejected, abused and then emerged from the pitches
Three months ago Daniel Boloca was called up by Romania. Nations League, on the other side Dzeko’s Bosnia. It seems like any game, but in reality there is exhausting work on the sides by the federation. In those parts they know that this 23-year-old midfielder, the second player with the most minutes in Serie B leaders Frosinone, was born and raised in Chieri, about twenty kilometers from Turin.
#years #unemployed #Mancini #contends #Romania #fable #Boloca
Leave a Reply