The confinement entered the door of Spanish homes exactly three years ago and kept them locked up for 99 days. He State official newsletter (BOE) of March 14, 2020, collected the declaration of the state of alarm that limited the free movement of people. It was a time in which many employers and employees experienced tense moments and in which they were forced to change their work dynamics. Those who had the possibility because their trade allowed it (there were many who could not and found themselves trapped in an ERTE), turned their homes into an office and the companies grabbed tools with which to maintain their activity remotely. Telecommuting became a major lifeboat for companies that were able to organize remote work. And that despite the fact that it had not been counting on too many passengers up to that moment. And in many cases the formula worked. What gave rise to thinking about a survival after the disappearance of the virus. Over time, however, his presence is much less than expected. And those businesses that reinvented themselves because of the restrictions are reverting to their previous behavior. With some exceptions.

“Before the pandemic, teleworking in Spain was a clearly residual and generally informal modality that depended on a particular agreement between an individual and the direct superior. Now it looks like something more normal, but there are still resistors. And although it will not drop to the pre-pandemic level, it will not reach its maximum potential, which is much higher than what current rates reflect”, reflects Eva Rimbau, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the UOC. Beyond the effervescence of the remote work phenomenon, some tics from the previous model have also begun to contaminate it, the expert points out: “In some companies an effort is being made to change the way they manage, basing it on trust and focusing more on results. But in others, face-to-face in the office is being transferred to virtual face-to-face, using remote surveillance tools that cannot be considered a good practice”.

Not sharing the same physical space does not guarantee greater freedom, but often quite the opposite. “Digitalization has increased the intensity of work. Despite the fact that the working day has decreased —the average in Spain is 37 hours—, employees are required to be more productive because labor costs have also risen”, comments Adrián Todolí, tenured professor of Labor Law and Social Security at the University of Valencia. With new workloads comes increased parameterization as well. “Another of the issues derived from the rise of digitization is the lack of digital disconnection. Before, being called home at the end of our day was unthinkable. Now, that they send you an email or a WhatsApp is something very normal”, remarks Todolí.

No return

However, there are businessmen for whom the change in model has transformed them from the roots and forever. “We are all still at home and there is no turning back,” acknowledges Loly Garrido, founder of gudog, a company that connects dog owners with sitters. The 12 workers in its Madrid office —it also has offices in Dublin, Berlin or London— have not returned to the Sol premises for three years. “We prohibited assistance for security reasons and we began to work remotely. Our strongest peak is summer, and when we saw that we got through it quite well, we consulted the team to see what they would think of continuing to work like this, and absolutely no one objected ”, Garrido details. From the 15 days a year that had been available until then to telework, they began to do so throughout the year. And, in addition, their accounts have improved. “We saved a lot of rent that we paid,” he adds.

The restoration suffered more than any other sector with the irruption of the virus. José Manuel Vidal is one of the owners of the 80 degree restaurant in Madrid. During the pandemic, he had to rebuild his business to survive. “When we lowered the blind of the premises, we found ourselves with the need to develop a line of delivery (food delivery service), and that it was something we had not launched before because we thought it was not profitable. But thanks to him we managed to weather the months of closure, and later, when the capacity was controlled, it came to represent 35% of our billing ”, he acknowledges on the other end of the phone. However, despite the fact that according to data from the Kantar consultancy, 45% of Spaniards ordered food at home in 2021, hoteliers like Vidal detect a return to previous behaviors. “Right now, orders barely account for 5%, because the dynamics of customers is the same as before the pandemic, that of going to the premises,” he indicates.

at the burger joint Machaka Burgerfrom Barcelona, ​​believe that the success of catering in a post-pandemic world will lie in offering innovative experiences on site. This is what Paulo Pusset, the owner of it, says: “Those who only work with delivery they will not grow in the future, because it is not profitable. It is clear that it is going to continue there, and that it is going to help balance the accounts of many restaurants, but it is not going to be the main source of income”.

third economy

The more relaxed coexistence with the virus has made many people behave again as before it appeared, but it has left its mark on others. Laureano Turienzo, an expert in distribution and consumer trends, and president of the Spanish Retail Association, has detected new changes in the behavior of buyers. “We are in a third economy, which would be the return to socialization. We see the bars, restaurants and airports full. However, people now spend more on things that can be savored immediately and those that require the long term. There is a greater consumption by proximity. And consumers now spend less time in physical stores than before, but their purchase ticket is greater, ”he explains.

According to the latest economic forecasts from Funcas, the Foundation of the old savings banks, economic activity in 2024 will reach levels prior to the pandemic (estimated growth of 1.8% that year), despite the fact that this feat conditions the behavior of energy markets and geopolitical instability. The circle is close to closing. Although not everything that is kept inside will remain the same.

