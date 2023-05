How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden made a statement this Thursday on the three years since the death of George Floyd, which occurred during a police approach. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas /POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, recalled this Thursday (25) the third anniversary of the death of African American George Floyd, which occurred during a police action, urging the American Congress to pass a “significant” police reform.

Floyd, who was 46 at the time, was choked to death by police officer Dereck Chauvin, who pressed his knee on the victim’s neck for several minutes, in an incident that sparked massive protests across the country during 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder guilty.

After the incident, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill entitled the “George Floyd Police Justice Act”, which has yet to gain legislative approval.

“The murder of George Floyd has exposed for many what communities of color have known and experienced for a long time,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“As a society, we must commit to ensuring that our nation is true to its fundamental promise of impartial justice for all under the law,” he added.

Biden recalled that a year ago he signed decrees that affect the Federal Police and include a ban on strangulation, restrict searches that are carried out without knocking on the door and establish a database for recording improper police conduct, among other measures.

“But we know that implementing real, lasting change at the state and local levels requires Congress to act. I urge Congress to pass meaningful police reform.”