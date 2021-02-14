A three-year-old girl was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Hamburg-Lurup on Saturday morning, February 13, 2021.

Hamburg – She was driving with her father and siblings in the car when an Audi hit them at the Engelbrechtsweg / Am Barls intersection. According to the police, the driver had disregarded the right of way. The three-year-old girl sat in the child seat. The force of the impact caused the child and seat to fall thrown into the streets *.

According to the police, the girl was seriously injured. Among other things, she suffered cuts on her face and had to be taken to a hospital. All other participants in the accident were uninjured. Investigations have been initiated against the Audi driver. * 24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.