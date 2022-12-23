San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- A man was arguing with another person San Luis Potosi, when pulled out a gun and firedor, however, the shot hit an eight-year-old girl in the legwho is the daughter of one of those involved Who was the attack directed at?

According to the information, around 11 at night with 15 minutes this Wednesday, in the community of Ojo de Agua de Solano, belonging to Ciudad Fernándezwhere both the father of the minor and the aggressor they started an argument outside a grocery store.

The aggressor arrived at the aforementioned point, where he began to argue with the man who was with his eight-year-old daughter and, at some point during the discussion, the man fired his firearm, injuring the girl and then fled.

We recommend you read:

Four detained in Guangzhou, China, after Covid protests

Local media indicate that the aggressor would belong to the town of Reformawithout, until the cutting of this information, knowing the identity of the victims or the aggressor or the reason for the discussion.

The minor was transferred to the Rioverde General Hospital, where it was reported that her health condition is stable, after receiving the first medical attention to guarantee her well-being after the attack.

Read more:

North Dakota bans TikTok on state devices for national security

Until this information was cut off, it is unknown if any type of investigation was initiated by the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office (FGESLP), in addition if any operation was implemented to find the person responsible.

It should be noted that, on social media, Internet users criticized that there was no reinforcement in the operations to avoid weapons by parts of civilians, for which they asked that more operations be carried out and avoid this type of artifacts in the towns of San Luis Potosí.

In recent times, it has become known how children have been collateral victims of violencewith events involving organized crime, being on December 15 when it was announced that a three-year-old boy died from an attack on his companion.